Investigation under way after suspicious fire destroys western Riverina home

Police are investigating an early-morning blaze that destroyed a home in the western Riverina.
Emergency services were called to a house on Gordon Street in Carrathool about 4am on Monday, following reports of a fire.
Fire crews arrived to find the structure well alight and worked to extinguish the blaze.
The fire was put out, but the house sustained significant damage.
No one was inside at the time and there are no reports of injuries.
Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District established a crime scene at the location and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze.
Police are treating the fire as suspicious.
Investigators have appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time - including residents with CCTV or dashcam vision - or anyone who noticed suspicious activity, to call Hay police on 6997 2720 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
