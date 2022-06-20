Nuclear power is not an option under any circumstances | Ray's Reasoning

Former prime minister John Howard has predicted that Australia will be moving towards a nuclear future within a decade. However, in government Mr Howard backed away from taking up the policy. That was after he commissioned the Switkowski report, which sketched out a future in which up to one-third of power was generated by nuclear facilities, including some close to population centres. A submission to Mr O'Brien's 2019 parliamentary inquiry made on behalf of the Queensland Liberal National Party opposition noted major concerns about the political and commercial risks of any nuclear industry.