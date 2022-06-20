AEC makes victory official

Michael McCormack was officially declared the winner in the race to be elected the Federal member for Riverina by the AEC on Monday.
Nearly four weeks after election night, Mr McCormack's victory was confirmed as votes from across the region have been tallied.
Mr McCormack ended up with 45,951 votes, 46.57 of the total votes counted, beating out Labor's Mark Jeffreson who snared 20,193 votes.
Speaking at the AEC's makeshift counting headquarters in a huge empty storefront in Wagga's east, Mr McCormack thanked the people for "placing their trust and faith" in him to represent their interest in parliament.
He conceded that representing the region in opposition will be tougher than in his previous years in parliament, but he'll continue to advocate for projects such as the inland rail, as well as improvements to CSU and Wagga Airport to go ahead.
"As far as the airport is concerned, I've written to Catherine King (Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development) to say 'I think this is a project that needs to happen'," he said.
"I've also written to the education minister, to say that I do believe the facility out at Charles Sturt university should be delivered."
Speaking of the upcoming NSW state budget, Mr McCormack emphasised the need for water infrastructure to receive increased funding, such as at Wyangala Dam.
Mr McCormack's election opponents failed to show up to the event to declare his victory, but he seemed unconcerned.
"You'd probably have to ask them [why]. The National Party, we always turn up," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
