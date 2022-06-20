The Daily Advertiser

AEC makes victory official

Conor Burke
Conor Burke
Updated June 20 2022 - 6:48am, first published 1:58am
RETURNED: Michael McCormack jokes with wife Catherine, among the empty seats reserved for his election opponents, as he's declared the Member for Riverina.

Michael McCormack was officially declared the winner in the race to be elected the Federal member for Riverina by the AEC on Monday.

