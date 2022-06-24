The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

'Good thing': Wagga first home buyers welcome NSW government's stamp duty reform, shared equity scheme

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated June 24 2022 - 11:47am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POSITIVE: Oma Bahonar and Ben Salehi recently purchased their first home in Wagga and said they welcomed anything that made the process easier or cheaper for others. Picture: Supplied

First home buyers in Wagga have welcomed plans to reduce upfront costs and make it easier for NSW residents to enter the property market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.