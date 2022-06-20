Man on the run arrested after police appeal for assistance

A wanted man that police suspected may have been in the Riverina is back behind bars.
The Hume Police District issued an appeal to the public on Friday, urging the community to keep an eye out for the 38-year-old and report any sightings after a warrant was issued for his arrest when his parole was revoked.
The Bowral man was known to visit the Tumbarumba area, as well as the Southern Highlands, Albion Park, Wollongong and Campbelltown, police said in the appeal.
A NSW Police spokesperson confirmed the wanted man was found by officers at the weekend.
He was arrested at a premises in Campbelltown on Saturday, the spokesperson said.
The warrant was in relation to charges of shoplifting, possessing an unauthorised firearm, aggravated break and enter in company, break and enter, and aggravated break and enter commit a serious indictable offence.
