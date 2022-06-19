The Daily Advertiser
Wagga City Wanderers defeat local rival Yoogali 2-1 in important clash

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
June 19 2022 - 4:00am
DOUBLE: Morris Kadzola scored an important two goals that led the Wanderers to victory over Yoogali. Picture: Madeline Begley.

A Morris Kadzola double has led the Wagga City Wanderers to an important 2-1 win over local rivals Yoogali over the weekend.

