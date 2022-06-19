A Morris Kadzola double has led the Wagga City Wanderers to an important 2-1 win over local rivals Yoogali over the weekend.
Following their 3-0 victory over Weston Molonglo last weekend, the Wanderers second win in a row continues their recent good form and gives them the opportunity to make the most of a string of home games in the coming weeks.
Wanderers technical director Andrew Mason who took the reins on Saturday was impressed with the win and noted how important it was to make the most of their home games.
"We have spent a lot of time travelling for the first part of the season and now teams have got to travel to us," he said.
"We want to make the trip to Wagga as hard as possible for them."
Yoogali started the game strongly and were the dominant side for the opening 25 minutes which led to them scoring the first goal of the game.
A small adjustment just before halftime got the game onto the Wanderers terms and Kadzola put one into the back of the net equalling the score heading into the break.
After halftime, the Wanderers came out a much better side controlling the game for longer periods and with more composure.
With about 25 minutes to go, Kadzola slotted his second into the top corner and gave the Wanderers the lead.
From there they didn't look back with the Wanderers grabbing the important three points.
"We struggled a little bit in the first half but we just made a couple of position and tactic changes at half time," Mason said.
"Our first half was a bit scratchy but the second half was significantly better.
"We controlled the game for longer periods and we had more composure and that all came from the work in the middle.
"It changed the game for us."
Nashwan Sulaiman and Alvaro Kelechi both had really good games in the midfield alongside Kadzola whose two goals were crucial for the Wanderers.
"Yoogali came out and we knew they liked to control the ball and move it around," Mason said.
"The first 25 minutes they seemed to be the dominant side and they were finding holes in spaces.
"There was a little adjustment just before halftime and that closed it down a little bit.
"The second half for us was much better."
The win keeps the Wanderers finals dreams very much alive and they will take a lot of confidence heading into their tough clash next weekend when they come up against Queanbeyan City at Gissing Oval.
Queanbeyan are currently ranked second and defeated the Wanderers 2-1 at the end of April.
However on the back of two wins in a row and having the home ground advantage should give the Wanderers the upper hand.
The Wanderers will be further boosted by the likely return of Ben Mavor, Samson Lucas and Ryan Matheson who all missed the clash with Yoogali.
