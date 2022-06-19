A career best haul of four goals by Jaiden Watson has led Lake Albert to an impressive 7-0 victory over Henwood Park.
The win consolidates their third placed ranking and co-coach Chris Ayton was pleased to get the three points after what was a slow start for his side.
Henwood Park started the game strongly and were the more aggressive of the two sides in the first 15 minutes of the game.
They forced a number of corners and continued to ask questions of the Lake Albert defence.
Despite the early dominance from Henwood Park, it was Lake Albert who hit the scoreboard first when Matthew Kleine put one into the back of the net at about the 20 minute mark of the first half.
They continued their dominance following the opening goal and found themselves 2-0 up when Watson kicked his first of the match in the lead up to half time.
Heading into the half time break only two goals down, Henwood Park would've very much thought that they were in the contest however any chance of victory quickly evaporated.
Before even a minute had passed in the second half, Watson had his second giving Lake Albert a comfortable 3-0 lead but they were far from done.
Less than two minutes later he had his third and sent them even further in front before Kleine kicked his second of the afternoon moments later and the lead had blown out to five goals. About halfway through the second half, Lachlan Bushby joined the party and extended the margin to six goals.
With about ten minutes to go, Watson put the icing on the cake kicking his fourth and put the exclamation point on what was a dominant performance. Ayton was impressed with the performance from the whole team and particularly proud of the defensive effort that they showed to keep a clean sheet.
"The way the boys fought it is a massive improvement from us defensively across the park," he said.
"We are really happy with the way we played today."
Justin Curran, Muzban Sulaiman and Tom Saunders were three players who stood out for Ayton with the trios performance through the middle of the ground the key to their victory.
"Those three boys were exceptional today," he said.
"I thought our two central defenders were also really good, but the engine room really was the key to it today for us."
Lake Albert remain in third place however have a big test in a few weeks time when they play Leeton.
"If we can keep playing the way we are and carry this on through into the second round we will be setting ourselves up very well for the end of the year," Ayton said.
Pascoe Cup: Round nine results
Wagga United 1 def by Tumut 2
Young 4 def Tolland 0
South Wagga 5 def Cootamundra 0
Hanwood v Leeton Abandoned
Lake Albert 7 def Henwood Park 0
