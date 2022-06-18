Re-election campaign starts with the budget

Despite the next NSW election being nine months away, the Perrottet government will effectively launch its re-election campaign on Tuesday when it hands down the state budget.
This is the Coalition's first budget since Mr Perrottet assumed the top job following Gladys Berejiklian's sudden resignation last October.
No doubt Mr Perrottet will use it to stamp his authority on the leadership of the state and provide a blueprint for what he will seek to deliver if given four more years in March.
All governments - even good ones - have a use-by date.
The Coalition has held power in NSW since 2011 and, make no mistake, Tuesday's budget - to be handed down by Treasurer Matt Kean - will be designed to stave off expiry at the 2023 election.
The NSW Coalition has just watched as a mood for change swept its long-serving federal counterpart out of government and into opposition for, one suspects, at least two terms.
The Perrottet government will be pulling out all stops to ensure it doesn't suffer the same fate.
While there isn't the same disdain for the NSW government as there was for the Morrison government, there are some warning signs.
Earlier in the year Opposition Leader Chris Minns edged in front of Mr Perrottet as preferred premier according to one major poll, while the Coalition's loss of Bega in February's byelection was a blow to a minority government already reliant on crossbench support.
Mr Perrottet knows there is little room for error between now and the March election and that Tuesday's budget is vital to the Coalition's re-election chances.
