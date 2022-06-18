A FORWARD reshuffle in the second half paved the way for Wagga Tigers to secure their second victory of the year against winless Leeton-Whitton at Leeton Showgrounds on Saturday.
The Crows brought the intensity around the contest early, and trailed by just 15 points at halftime.
But the move forward of coach Murray Stephenson (four goals) and fellow regular defender Ashley Bennett (two) after the main break reaped dividends in an eight-goals-to-two second half.
"They (Leeton-Whitton) really stuck it to us in the first half in particular, I thought their pressure around the footy was quite good," Stephenson said.
"It got us into playing a game where we were over finessing with the ball, but we corrected a few things into the second half.
"We probably just had a few things that weren't working (up forward in the first half) the way we wanted.
"We wanted a different look, Ash Bennett usually plays back and went forward and he kicked two in the second half."
Nathan Cooke kicked two goals in his first senior game for the Tigers since his return from an ACL tear, having played in reserves in their last start loss to Turvey Park.
"It's no secret we haven't had the wins we would like, we take what we can get at the moment," Stephenson said.
"Even small wins like Nathan Cooke playing his first game back from an ACL. It was good to see him get through OK and hit the scoreboard.
"It will take him some time to get back to his best. The plan was to play a couple more games of reserves, but he put his hand up and he was good to go."
"You've got to find something to celebrate, whether it be a small win, a big effort or winning a match itself. You're always building towards something, there's no wasted year."
Shaun Flanigan, Jock Cornell and Pat Ryan were strong for the Tigers while Nathan Ryan, Jake Turner and Jye Doyle stood out for the Crows.
WAGGA TIGERS 3.4 6.6 10.7 14.7 (91) def LEETON-WHITTON 1.2 4.3 5.6 6.8 (44)
Goals: Wagga Tigers - Murray Stephenson 4, Ashley Bennett 2, Nathan Cooke 2, Patrick Ryan, Jeremy Lucas, Shaun Flanigan, Jock Cornell, Cooper Pavitt, Jesse Manton; Leeton-Whitton - Logan Mahalm 3, Tom Meline, Nathan Ryan, Bryce O'Garey
Best: Wagga Tigers - Murray Stephenson, Jock Cornell, Ignatius Lyons, Lahn Shepherd, Hainsworth Cock, Shaun Flanigan; Leeton-Whitton - Nathan Ryan, Jake Turner, Jye Doyle, Thomas Groves, Bryce O'Garey, Mason Dryburgh
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
