Live coverage: June 18-19 weekend sport blog

In the Riverina League Collingullie-Glenfield Park faces Coolamon, Mangoplah-Cookardinia-United-Eastlakes takes on Turvey Park, Leeton-Whitton takes on Wagga Tigers while Narrandera and Griffith are chasing a rare win.
Meanwhile the top six sides all play each other in the Farrer League. Not only is there a top-of-the-table clash between East Wagga-Kooringal and Marrar while North Wagga hosts Northern Jets and The Rock-Yerong Creek hosts Barellan. The clash between Coleambally and Charles Sturt University completes the round.
In Group Nine Kangaroos face off with Brothers in the local derby while on Sunday Temora hosts Southcity and Gundagai travels to Albury.
Southern Inland are now without Leeton so now it's Ag College taking on Ag College, Waratahs host Tumut while Albury takes on Griffith.
