Blazing debut kick starts big weekend for Painting

Jackson Painting is hoping a double at Wagga is just the start of a big weekend.
Painting lines up four chances at Melton on Saturday including group one winner Rocknoll Runa.
Impressive debutant Blazing Home was a highlight for the Euroley reinsman as the two-year-old set a fast time to get his career off to a winning start at Riverina Paceway.
Blazing Home was able to lead all the way, with the former Kiwi setting a mile rate of 1:54.7.
Painting hopes it is just the beginning of a good career.
"He went super and I think he's a nice horse," Painting said.
"I've had a fair opinion the whole prep and while I knew we was pretty good I didn't really want to go that hard but he ran the times and did it nice and easy."
Blazing Home was put under plenty of pressure by fellow first starter Oratoria but had too much in reverse for the David Druitt trained and driven three-year-old.
Painting is now looking to secure a Vicbred bonus but is confidence a metropolitan success isn't out of reach/
"He was meant to be in (at Shepparton) but the race didn't stand up so he will head south now to try and get his bonus," he said.
"We might try for a metro race somewhere as he's good enough to take those ones on."
Whereyabintwistin then made it four wins in a row as she was also able to lead all the way.
Taking advantage of her three-year-old claim, Whereyabintwistin dominated her rivals to go on to win by 16.4 metres.
Painting continues to be impressed.
"She has got really good tactical speed and it helps when you are down in that grade if you can zip across them and then outstprint them," he said. "She is a nice little filly and has done a super job.
"She's only missed the placings once."
Rocknroll Runa is coming off a fourth in the Regional Championship State Final, after winning the Riverina Final to provide Painting with his group one breakthrough.
He couldn't hold on at Menangle, but Painting expects he will be a lot better this time around.
"We just had a bad week with him there, he wasn't right at all in that race which is disappointing being a group one race but he's bounced back out of it good," he said.
"He had a fair few issues but is all good now."
Braedos Lad, who is coming off a win at Menangle, has also drawn well while Babyitscold and Delightful Angel will also represent David Kennedy's stable.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
