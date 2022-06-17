The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Blazing debut kick starts big weekend for Painting

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 17 2022 - 9:34am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OFF AND AWAY: Goulburn trainer-driver Neil Day drives Yum Cha to victory at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Jackson Painting is hoping a double at Wagga is just the start of a big weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.