FOR the Millar family, the colour purple represents hope.
It represents their quest to help raise awareness. The desire to find treatments and, ultimately, a cure for Ataxia Telangiectasia (A-T), a rare and incurable disease their two young children Charlie (eight) and Zara (six) have been diagnosed with.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes will do their bit to help that quest when Mangoplah Sportsground turns purple for Saturday's clash with Turvey Park.
Junior and senior Goannas teams will all wear purple socks, which will be available for sale at the ground along with purple beanies.
An auction will also take place after the game for a family who have long been a part of the MCUE community.
Jeff, a former MCUE player and committee member, said recent fundraising has helped fund a treatment trial Zara has started.
The disease, described as the worst parts of cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and cystic fibrosis, is extremely rare and just one diagnosis on average occurs in Australia each year.
Basically ever since we got the diagnosis and started working with the A-T community in Brisbane (the 'BrAshA-T organisation) the footy club's got right behind us in every event we've had," Jeff said.
"We did our Walk for Everest with A-T (their initial fundraiser) and most of the guys on that came from the football club.
"The biggest part for us is knowing we have that support, and it's great to see the money going towards a cure and further research. The support for our family is amazing and very reassuring."
Jeff said the fundraising is finally starting to reap some rewards.
"Currently we've just started the first treatment which was funded from our fundraising and we've seen some positive signs in some of the kids," he said.
"Zara has started that, and all going well we won't see any results for at least six to 12 months.
"It's exciting to be a part of it and it's given all these 30 families in Australia (dealing with the condition) a bit of hope something is on the horizon.
"Us families all go up to Brisbane every two months, stay in the same apartment complexes, travel across to the hospital for treatments and the study. We get together and have a chat about our situations."
Jeff said the rarity of the condition made it more challenging to raise awareness of, and the challenge of walking Everest helped that goal.
"It was a 12-day hike, an amazing experience and gave it that drive for people to get behind the fundraising," he said.
"The cold weather is nothing really, it's nothing compared to what the kids who have this disease is going through. That was prevalent and brought us back to earth.
"The purple colour is synonymous with BrAshA-T. It ties in with fundraising and raising awareness of what the condition is.
"For some families who have been dealing with it for maybe 20 years, this is the first meaningful trial they've been able to partake in. It's given people some hope."
Goannas player and first grade assistant coach Trent Cohalan said it's important sports clubs rally behind their own.
"It's always really good to get to the ground and see people with the purple beanies on, and the teams run out in purple socks," he said.
"Jeff's been a huge part of our club for a number of years and they're one of the most beautiful families, anything we can do to help is amazing.
"It's something we've been really good at Mango is rallying behind each other, and it's been great we can do this every year for the Millar family."
Any donations can be made to MCUE's fundraising account using BSB 633 000, account number 149 196 016.
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
