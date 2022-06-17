Wagga's catholic schools are hoping to entice its brightest and most passionate students to take up teaching locally with newly announced scholarships.
Five grade 12 students from Catholic Education, Diocese of Wagga Wagga (CEDWW) schools will receive $20,000 scholarships to study undergraduate teaching degrees, before returning back to the region to guaranteed employment.
The newly introduced scholarships, which the CEDWW has confirmed for the next four years, also include paid placement programs and targeted support during studies and employment.
Kildare student Ava Mallise, 17, said the prospect of getting one of the five scholarships on offer this year is an "incredible opportunity".
"I've been interested in [teaching] for as long as I can remember," she said.
"I was that five year old kid who wanted to play teaching instead of mums and dads at home.
"I understand the influence that people can have in your life and I want to be one of those people for the next generation."
Ms Mallise, who has received early entry into CSU, has several barriers to cross before being selected, such as an interview process and obtaining high academic results in her final schooling year.
"I feel quite confident and supported in the fact that I know what I can do I and know what I have to do," she said.
Kildare careers advisor Karen Murray said Ms Mallise is the perfect example of a student the scholarships hope to attract.
"They're making an effort to not just attract really academically talented kids, but kids that have a passion for teaching."
CEDWW professional learning and development leader Emily McKinney said the purpose of the scholarships is to help boost the number of qualified, home-grown teachers in the region.
"We want to tap into the talent that we have locally and make sure that we can retain them in our schools in the future," she said.
To ensure that, scholarship recipients are expected to work in one of 29 CEDWW schools for at least three years after completing their studies.
