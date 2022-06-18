The Riverina's independent MPs have backed a call for the NSW crossbench to be able to submit election policies for impartial costings, citing the growing number of people in Parliament from non-major parties.
Independent Sydney MP Alex Greenwhich has signalled he will move amendments to Labor's Parliamentary Budget Officer Amendment Bill that would give each independent or minor party MP up to three voluntary policy costings in the lead up to the state election.
If the bill is passed, the Parliamentary Budget Officer would provide the same independent costings and budget impact statements to crossbench members as are currently offered to parties making up the government and opposition.
Wagga MP Joe McGirr in Parliament earlier this month spoke in favour of the amendment.
"The crossbench in Parliament's lower house is now at 11 so they actually constitute an important and growing proportion of Parliament, so I think allowing them to have their polices costed is a good step forward," Dr McGirr told The Daily Advertiser.
Dr McGirr said the current wording of the bill would give crossbench members seven days to consider the costings they received for their polices before deciding whether to publicly release the costing or withdraw the policy.
Independent Murray MP Helen Dalton also said she supported the policy.
"I hope to introduce a bill to extend foster care from 18 to 21 and it would be fantastic to get a costing and show it will return $1.40 for every $1 spent," she said.
The government opposed Labor's bill that aimed to bring forward the date for opposition and government policy costings at election time.
"The Parliamentary Budget Office is there to cost policies, and if those opposite do not have any policies then it cannot cost them," Treasurer Matt Kean told Parliament.
The Parliamentary Budget Officer Amendment Bill was passed by the upper house and has now been sent to the upper house for debate.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
