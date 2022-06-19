The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion

Time to face the facts on the reliability of renewable energy | Wheeler's Wisdom

By Keith Wheeler
June 19 2022 - 5:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL STILL: Port Augusta, Sunday May 29th, 2pm: Not one of the 50 wind turbines was generating.

Energy prices on the rise? Coal and gas prices to blame?

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.