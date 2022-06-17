Changes to ladder after Leeton's withdrawal

Southern Inland's ladder will also undergo a shake up following Leeton's decision to withdraw from the first grade competition.
Waratahs are set to be the biggest losers of the decision to strike all of the Phantoms results from the season after they elected not to take part in the second half of the year.
All teams have lost five points on the ladder, after all scored bonus point wins over their struggling rivals.
However the Wagga side took a big hit on their points differential after taking a 93-12 win over Leeton in round eight.
It leaves them with a points differential of nine instead of 90. Griffith's has been halved and they now sit one point behind Waratahs in third spot with a points differential of 24.
After receiving a forfeit from Leeton, Albury are the club best off by the decision. They are level with Ag College on 13 points but now the points differential between the two sides is 18 rather than 36.
The decision comes straight out of the competition rules set out before the start of the season.
"In accordance with 3.4.3 of the competition rules if a club withdraws as points for, points against and competition points gained by all clubs that have played the withdrawn team will not be counted for the competition table, for the grade premiership and club championships," Southern Inland rugby manager Jack Heffernan said.
Meanwhile Albury's Reuben Sarkis is still waiting for his case to be heard by the Southern Inland judiciary after being cited last month.
He did not appear at a judiciary hearing last week and one could not be gathered this week so he remains ineligible to take on Griffith at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Sarkis has already missed Albury's loss to Ag College waiting for his case to be heard.
However CSU's Senituli Tuivai did appear last week and was handed a three-week suspension after being found guilty of striking in retaliation to Sarkis' tackle from their clash on May 28.
He is free to return on July 2, when Reddies have a bye.
Tumut's Samuela Cava will miss his second game through suspension when the Bulls travel to face Waratahs at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
