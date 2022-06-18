Young minds given more space to grow with new look facilities | At the Library

Wagga Wagga City Library's Level 0 Children's Area has been undergoing extensive renovations, and will be unavailable for use until further notice.
Once complete, this upgrade will provide a Children's Area with more shelving space for our diverse Junior collections, more seating and reading space for families, and improved toilet and change room facilities.
Fans of our existing toddler Activity Wall will also be delighted by some new educational and kid-friendly installations.
All items in the collections normally shelved in the Children's Area are still readily available. Just ask library staff for assistance in finding anything you need.
While building works are underway, our popular Storytime program has moved to our Community Learning Space, and will continue to operate from there until renovations are complete.
We remind parents and caregivers that bookings are still essential for this free program, and are made available 24 hours before each session.
We thank all library patrons for their patience during these changes, and we look forward to seeing you all enjoy the new spaces and facilities when they are ready.
Tickets are still available for our special premiere screening of a new film adaptation of Where the Crawdads Sing at Forum 6 Cinemas, on Thursday July 21, at 7pm.
Four years after its publication in 2018, Delia Owens' original novel remains one of the library's most popular titles, and has sold over three million copies worldwide.
The film, directed by Delia Newman, stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson.
Tickets to this event are just $20, and include wine and nibbles before the screening.
All proceeds will go to the Friends of the Wagga Wagga City Library, who have been supporting programs and events at the library for over 30 years.
For bookings and more details on all library events, visit our 'What's On' page at waggalibrary.com.au, phone 6926 9700, or talk to library staff.
