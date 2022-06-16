A logging truck driver has been seriously injured after a crash that saw him trapped for some time in an incident described by seasoned paramedics as "very bad".
Emergency services were called to Bombowlee Creek Road at Bombowlee, around five kilometres north-east of Tumut, around 7am on Friday.
When they arrived, they discovered a 63-year-old man was trapped in the cabin of his logging truck, which had left the road and come to rest near a tree.
Paramedics treated the man for head injuries as police, firefighters and volunteers worked to free him from the wreckage.
"Paramedics controlled the patient's bleeding while officers from NSW Police, Fire and Rescue NSW and the NSW State Emergency Service secured the scene and freed him from the damaged cabin of the truck," NSW Ambulance's Inspector Craig Gruber said.
"He was then stabilised for transport using spinal precautions."
Inspector Gruber urged drivers to take care while travelling, emphasising the seriousness of the incident, which saw the man transported to Wagga Base Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
"This a very bad outcome for one person," he said.
"I can't plead strongly enough for drivers to take care on the roads at all times."
Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing, a NSW Police spokesperson confirmed.
"Police urge any witnesses - including drivers with dashcam vision of the incident - to contact Tumut Police on (02) 6947 7199 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," they said.
Meanwhile, traffic on the Hume Highway was impacted in both directions after a truck came to grief north of Coolac just before dawn.
Emergency services were called to the scene, about 15 kilometres north of the village, just before 6.30am.
They were responding to reports of a B-double going into a barrier in the middle of the road, a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said.
The driver is believed to have remained uninjured in the crash.
One of the northbound lanes was closed for several hours before reopening soon after 12.30pm.
