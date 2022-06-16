The Daily Advertiser
Updated

Driver trapped in Bombowlee Creek Road crash, Hume Highway lanes closed after Coolac truck crash

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:43am, first published June 16 2022 - 10:00pm
A truck crash near Tumut drew a huge emergency services response on Friday morning. Picture: File image

A logging truck driver has been seriously injured after a crash that saw him trapped for some time in an incident described by seasoned paramedics as "very bad".

