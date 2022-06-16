After being hit hard by the Dunn's Road Bushfire in 2019-2020 and then COVID, the Riverina town of Adelong is set to come alive with music this Saturday.
Launched in Tumbarumba in 2021, Adelong will host the second installment of the Winter Bites festival which will feature award-winning Australian country singer-songwriter Kasey Chambers.
Australian singer-songwriter and 2019 ARIA Award nominee Charlie Collins will also perform at the event.
The festival will also feature none other than Wagga's own Tin Shed Rattlers who will provide live musical entertainment for a barn dance at the Adelong Services Club.
After two tumultuous years following the catastrophic Black Summer bushfires which tore through 45 per cent of the Snowy Valleys LGA and the quick succession of COVID-19 border restrictions, Snowy Valleys' CEO Matthew Hyde hopes the event will play a large role in the region's ongoing recovery efforts, by injecting more than $700,000 into the local economy.
"The Snowy Valleys community are looking forward to welcoming visitors back into the region after a challenging few years," Mr Hyde said.
"Winter Bites provides our many agri-food and tourism businesses with the opportunity to demonstrate the high calibre of their products and services to travellers from across the state and country."
The third installment of Winter Bites will be held in the nearby town of Batlow on August 27 and will feature successful artists You Am I and Kingswood.
Local businesses, community groups and producers will also play a part in the festivities, taking turns to host fringe events, food and wine tastings.
Children will also be catered for with festive face painting and craft workshops and winter inspired cookie decorating stations.
Destination Riverina Murray's General Manager, Yvette Myhill, sees the event as a unique opportunity to fill a gap in the region's seasonal event calendar.
"Winter Bites has the potential to become a significant annual event for the region during the quieter winter season,", Ms Myhill said.
The show will run from 12pm-6pm at the Adelong Showgrounds.
Tickets are only available online and close at 3pm on Friday. Tickets cost $57.63 for adults with free entry for those under 18 years of age.
Snowy Valleys Council received funding through the Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery (RTBR) Grants in 2020 for the development and delivery of three single-day events.
The three towns of Tumbarumba, Adelong and Batlow were selected as they were significantly impacted by the Dunn's Road Bushfire.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
