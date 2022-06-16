Adam Richardson is looking to score his 500th career win at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The Leeton reinsman is currently on 498 wins but has drives in four of the eight races.
He believes Phizzwizard in the opening race and King Of Trumps in the last are his best chances of getting to the milestone figure.
"There's a possibility," Richardson said.
"I actually didn't realise it was coming up until someone mentioned it to me on Tuesday after the racecaller said something.
"I don't keep track of stats and just go about my business but it will be nice to get."
Richardson has picked up the drive on Phizzwizard for Philip Bryce and is hopeful he can break through in the maiden to start the program.
"Phizzwizard I haven't driven before but his last couple of runs have been ok and I think he should probably jump on the bunny and should take some catching and hopefully King Of Trumps can lead all the way and as long as we don't get pestered too much from the one outside us we should be right," he said.
King Of Trumps has come up with barrier one but has to contend with the likes on an in-form Speed Of Sound.
He also drives White Star Peejay, who won two starts ago, for partner Alanah Pitt but he has to contend with the outside of the front row as he steps up in grade.
Richardson has also drawn poorly on Redbank Needy for Bryce.
The first race is at 12.52pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
