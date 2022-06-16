The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Milestone in reach for Adam Richardson

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 16 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Richardson is two wins away from his 500th and has four chances at Wagga on Friday.

Adam Richardson is looking to score his 500th career win at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.