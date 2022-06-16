Wagga City Council is awaiting official confirmation before scrapping mask requirements for travellers and visitors in the Wagga Airport terminal.
Earlier this week, NSW Health announced the mandate requiring people to wear masks in airport terminals across the state will be removed from midnight on Friday, June 17.
However a Wagga City Council spokesperson said they are yet to receive any formal notification of the announcement and therefore mask-wearing will continue to be mandatory for the foreseeable future.
"At this stage we have not been formally notified by NSW Health about any change to Public Health Orders applying the wearing of masks at airports," the spokesperson said.
"Council will continue to require travellers and visitors to the Wagga Airport to wear masks while inside the terminal until it is formally advised of a change to this rule."
The NSW government made the call to remove the mandate after a recommendation from the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) deemed the rule "no longer appropriate".
"In line with the advice of the AHPPC, mask wearing in airports in NSW will no longer be mandated from 17 June 2022 under an amendment to the Public Health Order," a NSW Health spokesperson told The Daily Advertiser.
Mask wearing is still mandatory in some settings across NSW, including at health facilities and on public transport.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
