The Daily Advertiser

Elmer enjoying Heat's improvement before crucial home stretch

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 17 2022 - 5:07am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MAKING PROGRESS: Wagga Heat's Nathan Elmer has been encouraged by the team's progress this year.

THEY travel longer distances to play than any other team in the Riverina, but Wagga Heat forward Nathan Elmer says the hard slog is starting to pay off.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.