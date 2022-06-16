The Daily Advertiser
Wanderers technical director Andrew Mason to coach first grade side in their clash against Yoogali

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 16 2022 - 6:05am, first published 6:00am
HOME GROUND ADVANTAGE: Wanderers Jake Ploenges in action during ANU earlier this year. The Wanderers will be hoping to make the most of their home ground advantage this weekend against Yoogali. Picture: Les Smith

Following a strong 3-0 victory over Weston Molonglo last weekend the Wagga City Wanderers will be keen to back that up with another victory at home when they clash against rivals Yoogali on Saturday at Gissing Oval.

