Tickets are now on sale for the Wagga Show's return in 2022, with organisers encouraging showgoers to cash in their NSW government-issued Discover vouchers before they expire at the end of the month.
After two COVID-interrupted years, one of the region's most popular social calendar events will return to the Wagga Showground on September 9 and 10.
Until 2020, the Wagga Show had only missed one year of being held since 1864, and that was because of a world war.
In its return, Wagga Show Society president Robert Hamilton said the event is as important as ever.
"It's a part of the community that gives people a bit of joy."
"And I think people are really desperate to actually do something."
At the helm since early 2021, Mr Hamilton is a third generation president, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather before him.
"It's in my blood," he said.
"I've been coming to the show since I didn't have any choice, when I was in a pram.
"I was living in the Cook Islands for two years and I still came those two years, flew back here - it just becomes part of you."
Mr Hamilton is putting the call out for anyone in the local community who wants to help set up and run the historic show, taking up the volunteering role himself to help keep the beloved community event alive and thriving.
"If people don't do this stuff, it dies," he said.
"And once it's gone, it's gone.
"It's definitely not a thing you do on your own, it's about what you can achieve with a team of people."
Mr Hamilton said this year's show is focused on catering to all ages.
Wagga children can expect plenty to do like rides, an animal nursery, taking part in hands on cooking classes for kids or exploring a fossil finding exhibition.
And for those a little older, the show has big plans for DJs and bands, including headlining country-rock act Casey Barnes, the Young Woman competition and an Oktoberfest festival run by Wagga's own Thirsty Crow brewery.
So, what are three things the show's organiser thinks you shouldn't miss this year?
"I think you ride the Ferris wheel - that gives you a really good look of not just the showground but up high outside Wagga," Mr Hamilton said.
"This year, Casey Barnes, because you don't get those acts in Wagga often.
"And probably the fireworks - people never get tired of them."
Tickets are now available through the Wagga Show Society's Facebook page, with only two weeks left to buy entry or discounted pre-paid rides using NSW Discover vouchers.
Anyone holding a ticket from the post-posed and eventually cancelled 2021 Wagga Show can redeem them this year.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
