The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Wagga Show is officially returning to the Wagga Showground on September 9th - 10th after two year hiatus

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
Updated June 16 2022 - 8:46am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Third generation Wagga Show Society president Robert Hamilton balances the volunteer role with managing a local business. Picture: Tim Piccione

Tickets are now on sale for the Wagga Show's return in 2022, with organisers encouraging showgoers to cash in their NSW government-issued Discover vouchers before they expire at the end of the month.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Piccione

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.