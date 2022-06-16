Businesses at the Sturt Mall went the extra mile on Thursday to raise funds for a family many of the owners have never met.
Ms Patey began to approach businesses throughout the mall, asking them to help give Sophie the send-off she deserves by raising money to help her mother Sam King, who has worked at Kebab'alish for eight years.
Although she had never heard of Sophie's family before her passing, Muffin Break owner Natalie Prestia did not hesitate to throw her baker's hat in the ring - offering two-dollar muffins with all proceeds donated to the cause.
She began baking at 3am and had prepared approximately 70kg of muffins by 9.30am.
"I think it's all about helping people in need, being there for people and for me, it's about giving back to the community," Ms Prestia said.
Travelling face painter Jess Cronin from Cheeky Brushes had also not known the Ryan-King family, however, with children of her own, she was inspired to approach the Sturt Mall and offer her services for a gold coin donation.
"I enjoy painting the older kids' faces," she said.
"Because I am all about that age group understanding why they are fundraising... we're fundraising because funerals cost a lot of money, a mum needs time off work to be with her family, and money doesn't just appear on trees."
Sturt Mall centre manager Julie Regan said she knew that the centre possessed a great sense of community, but it was "heartwarming" to see such comradery in support of one of their own.
"It's obviously a very sad event that has caused this, but it's great to see the community and our retailers get on board," she said.
"It's great to see when something like this happens, everyone rallies together."
While it may take a few days for the donations to be calculated, Ms Regan hopes a few thousand dollars will come from the centre's combined efforts.
With $16,000 already raised, funds from Thursday's fundraiser will help Sophie's mum Sam King take the time she needs to be with her other children.
Those still wishing to support Sophie's family can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
