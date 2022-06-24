New look, same dedication Advertising Feature

Friendly service: Teisha, Bryden and Jaclyn are part of CVGT Employment's experienced and dedicated team. Photo: Supplied

As 40 years in operation approaches, CVGT Australia is evolving with a new name and a fresh new look.



From Friday July 1, the organisation will be known as CVGT Employment, with a new trading name but the same dedication to serving communities.

"The new name is designed to better reflect our purpose of finding people meaningful employment, while also making it easier for the community to recognise what we do," chair Liz Corbett said.

"The logo was also created to demonstrate our commitment to creating connections between participants and employers, between our business and the community."

Those ideals and values will remain at the heart of the organisation, chief executive officer Jason Russell said, which remains a not-for-profit, for-purpose charity.

"It's an exciting time for the organisation as we approach our 40th anniversary," Mr Russell said.

"We think this new look reflects our history while also giving us a clearer identity."

CVGT Employment will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2023. The organisation was formed to help young unemployed people in central Victoria, and now serves communities across three states from more than 120 sites. While also supporting young people into study or work, CVGT Employment works with people and businesses from a wide range of backgrounds.



When you connect with CVGT Employment, you get access to our experienced team who understand your needs and your community.

We're with you every step of the way and once you are in a job, we are there to help you keep it.

There is support available in the Riverina for inclusive employment options through our Disability Employment Services program.

"This range of employment programs and our experience and local knowledge mean people can be confident CVGT Employment will provide a quality service," Mr Russell said.

"For employers, they can know CVGT Employment has access to a wide range of local talent, while also providing follow-up support to ensure new staff are successful."