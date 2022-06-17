How do you drive to wet weather conditions? | Fuel for Thought

Quickly diving into a gap in the traffic from a side road is therefore not clever when it's wet. Traction control, stability control and ABS braking are only ever as good as the available grip. They work less effectively in wet conditions. This all leads to a lower speed being a good idea. Another good idea is smoothness. All this is very manageable if the driver is seeing things in time - if there's good visibility. In heavy rain, at night or in close conditions, visibility is compromised. This will greatly limit your ability to be smooth. Another reason to be slower, therefore, is the extent of your visibility, that is, how wide and long the scene is that you can see both ahead and behind. It needs to be enough to prevent the need for emergency actions.