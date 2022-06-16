So, based on these assessments alone, from the time John Howard took the PM's office in March 1996 until he got the sack from the good citizens of Bennelong electorate in December 2007, then recall the prior 12-13 years of reasonable competency for Bob Hawke and Paul Keating, and finally add on the nine years of untold failure from the Coalition's Tony Abbott, Malcolm Turnbull and the ultimate non-achiever, Scott Morrison, after Bill Shorten destroyed the Rudd-Gillard years, then it is worth considering this judgement by a FOMM supporter who wrote of Albanese's arrival in the May 21 national vote for change: "Isn't it wonderful, there is a sense of future and hope in the air, despite the power crisis and cost of living increases". Not to mention the mountain of other problems left by the smirking Morrison.