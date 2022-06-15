The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Coolamon's Clarke looking to build on strong early impression in clash with Demons

JT
By Jon Tuxworth
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:44am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RETURN: Allister Clarke is back from injury for Coolamon this week after making a strong early impression at the club. Picture: Madeline Begley

COOLAMON midfielder Allister Clarke believes Saturday's blockbuster at Collingullie-Glenfield Park has come at the ideal time as the Sydney recruit looks to continue his strong start to the season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JT

Jon Tuxworth

Sports journalist

Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.