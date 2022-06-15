COOLAMON midfielder Allister Clarke believes Saturday's blockbuster at Collingullie-Glenfield Park has come at the ideal time as the Sydney recruit looks to continue his strong start to the season.
Clarke 25, was named in Coolamon's best in four of five games before a quad injury sidelined him for their past two matches.
Although more hype has surround the Demons' resurgence this year, Coolamon has quietly built an identical 6-1 record before the battle between second and third at Crossroads Oval.
Injuries meant Coolamon had to grind out close wins against Wagga Tigers and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes, and big wins against Leeton-Whitton and Griffith have helped build their brand of football.
Clarke's return is a big boost for Coolamon, while fellow midfielder Hayden Bradley (groin) is also likely to be back.
The two club's reserve grade sides currently sit two two on the ladder in a reflection of their depth.
"We got some confidence out of beating Wagga Tigers and Mango and Turvey Park. They're quality teams and although we didn't play as well in parts as we wanted to, we had to grind out those wins," Clarke said.
"Then games against Leeton and Griffith we were able to play our brand a bit better and work on that.
"I don't think it fazes us too much (lack of hype), we're happy to be ticking along.
"We're confident we can match it with the best this year, but we're not too worried about where it goes outside of our group.
"Gullie is in the same boat but we've given got a really strong reserve grade side, and we've been able to give guys games through that period when players like Jake Barrett and Luke Gerhard have been out."
Clarke's versatility has been invaluable as Coolamon nursed some injuries.
"Initially I was down back but with Jake and Hayden Bradley out I went to the mids, but we knew from the start I can fill holes in spots outside of key positions," he said.
"I was close last game (of returning from injury) but by the time Saturday rolls around I'll have had four full sessions.
"I'm not too worried about redoing it or anything, it's feeling really good."
Clarke said his move to the Riverina League and the weekly challenge it presents has been a refreshing change for his career.
"I've really enjoyed the depth of the comp," he said.
"Unfortunately in Sydney the last few seasons there's been top three and then daylight between the next couple, then daylight again.
"The comp's a lot closer and every week is a genuine contest. There's a couple of teams that are a bit further away, but even in those games there's periods where you have to work hard to get past them.
