The Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail offers a new reason for a stunning driving holiday along the Snowy Valleys Way.
This new and significant series of sculpture collection, created in response to the Black Summer Fires of 2019-2020, has been installed along 100 kilometres of the stunning Snowy Valleys Way.
Sculptures appear in the historic towns of Adelong, Batlow, Tumbarumba, the hamlet of Tooma and the Tumbarumba wine region cellar doors at Courabyra Wines, Johansen Wines and Obsession Wines.
The trail was inspired by Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi and Cottesloe.
With Adelong just a one-hour drive from Wagga Wagga, it's the perfect excuse for a long lunch, an overnight getaway, or a determined detour for those heading to the snowy mountains or further south.
Other highlights along the trail include the pop-up Shop Art projects in Batlow and Tumbarumba and a smaller collection of indoor ceramic works by Merran Esson, known as "Tumba Tanks" which are on public display at Artists on Parade in Tumbarumba.
"Merran Esson, who was born and raised on the family farm near Tumbarumba, has been at the forefront of Australian ceramics for many years," founding CEO and artistic director of Sculpture by the Sea David Handley said.
"Merran has exhibited extensively, including many touring regional exhibitions and is represented in important public and private collections.
"While she currently lives and works in Sydney, we are delighted that these three smaller works are available for locals and visitors alike to enjoy freely in her hometown."
Artworks in the Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail include significant sculptures from international and Australian artists including those from Regional NSW, Western Australia, Japan, Denmark, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, Slovakia and South Africa.
"One would have to be remarkably hard-hearted to spend a day or two following this trail through the Snowy Valleys and not feel one's spirits lifting," The Sydney Morning Herald art critic John McDonald said of the exhibition.
Created by the team behind Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi and Cottesloe and destined to become a world-class sculpture collection, the Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail is funded by the NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.
The collection will expand with additional sculptures to be installed later in 2022 and the first half of 2023, growing to more than 35 sculptures.
Have you ever wondered how the Snowy Hydro works?
If so, then take a trip to the Snowy Hydro Discovery Centre to have all your questions answered.
The centre offers a wealth of information about the Snowy Scheme, Snowy Hydro and renewable energy. It's a fun experience for the whole family.
Take a virtual flyover
Explore the Snowy Mountains and the mighty Snowy Scheme with a virtual flight in the state-of-the art immersive theatre, with 14-metre-wide screen and floor projections. Sessions run three times a day on weekdays and twice a day on weekends.
Learn about current operations
Snowy Hydro is a dynamic energy company and one of the largest generators in the National Electricity Market. Check out the real-time screens to see whether we are generating or pumping.
The next exciting chapter
Learn about the pumped-hydro expansion mega project, Snowy 2.0.
See the latest progress of the project and check out the three-metre model tunnel boring machine with moving cutterhead.
The people behind the power
People are considered the biggest asset at Snowy Hydro. Hear stories from former and current workers about life on the Snowy.
Check out archival photos and displays to see what life would have been like during the construction era from 1949 to 1974.
Book your visit today for the theatre experiences and interpretative areas. Call 1800 623 776 to book or email bookings@snowyhydro.com.a. Groups of all sizes are also welcome.