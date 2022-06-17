World-class art showcased Advertising Feature

The Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail offers a new reason for a stunning driving holiday along the Snowy Valleys Way.

This new and significant series of sculpture collection, created in response to the Black Summer Fires of 2019-2020, has been installed along 100 kilometres of the stunning Snowy Valleys Way.



Sculptures appear in the historic towns of Adelong, Batlow, Tumbarumba, the hamlet of Tooma and the Tumbarumba wine region cellar doors at Courabyra Wines, Johansen Wines and Obsession Wines.

The trail was inspired by Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi and Cottesloe.

With Adelong just a one-hour drive from Wagga Wagga, it's the perfect excuse for a long lunch, an overnight getaway, or a determined detour for those heading to the snowy mountains or further south.

Other highlights along the trail include the pop-up Shop Art projects in Batlow and Tumbarumba and a smaller collection of indoor ceramic works by Merran Esson, known as "Tumba Tanks" which are on public display at Artists on Parade in Tumbarumba.

"Merran Esson, who was born and raised on the family farm near Tumbarumba, has been at the forefront of Australian ceramics for many years," founding CEO and artistic director of Sculpture by the Sea David Handley said.



"Merran has exhibited extensively, including many touring regional exhibitions and is represented in important public and private collections.



"While she currently lives and works in Sydney, we are delighted that these three smaller works are available for locals and visitors alike to enjoy freely in her hometown."

Artworks in the Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail include significant sculptures from international and Australian artists including those from Regional NSW, Western Australia, Japan, Denmark, the Czech Republic, New Zealand, Slovakia and South Africa.

"One would have to be remarkably hard-hearted to spend a day or two following this trail through the Snowy Valleys and not feel one's spirits lifting," The Sydney Morning Herald art critic John McDonald said of the exhibition.

Created by the team behind Sculpture by the Sea in Bondi and Cottesloe and destined to become a world-class sculpture collection, the Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail is funded by the NSW Government's Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund.



The collection will expand with additional sculptures to be installed later in 2022 and the first half of 2023, growing to more than 35 sculptures.