Proudly servicing Adelong Advertising Feature

Busy workshop: The Adelong Service Centre offers servicing and repairs to a large range of vehicles. Photo: Supplied

Thanks to their pick-up service customers can enjoy the Adelong region while their vehicle is being worked on.

Adelong Service Centre is a "one stop auto shop" for vehicles of all sizes.

The centre opened in July 2018 with the goal of providing the community of Adelong and surrounds with a local automotive repair shop while also supporting the region.



"We provide a central automotive service repair business to the community while employing local people," administration manager Emma Quinn said.

"Our team feels a sense of pride in providing a service to community members.



"We enjoy working as part of a team and keeping the economic stability of our town moving forward."

Adelong Service Centre provides friendly, prompt and high-quality service thanks to the team of knowledgeable and qualified staff.

They service and repair cars, light vehicles, 4WD's, motorbikes, buggies, farm equipment, trucks, plus plant and equipment.



They also offer a fully-equipped tyre bay providing tyre supply, fitting, balancing and repairs.

Alongside this range of work is their unique pickup and delivery service.

"We will pick up and deliver back within a 30-kilometre radius of our workshop," administration manager Vanessa Gorman said.

"We deliver customers to Adelong and pick them up upon completion to enable customers to enjoy the local cafes, or to take a stroll along Adelong Falls Walk, or Snowy Valley Sculpture Trail."



By choosing Adelong Service Centre for your next repair or service you are not only supporting a locally owned-and-operated business but you're also supporting the Adelong community.

"Our business was open for the benefit of the local community so we rely on local support to help all of the businesses in town, not just our own," Vanessa said.

