Man charged over Jerilderie, Tocumwal jewellery robberies refused bail

By Daisy Huntly
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:55pm, first published 11:30pm
Million-dollar jewellery haul stolen in break-in spree: police

Jewellery worth more than $1 million was allegedly stolen from a single Riverina home during an accused thief's three-month break-and-enter spree.

