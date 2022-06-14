Million-dollar jewellery haul stolen in break-in spree: police

Jewellery worth more than $1 million was allegedly stolen from a single Riverina home during an accused thief's three-month break-and-enter spree.
Murray River Police District detectives arrested the man in the street in Jerilderie and raided a home in Yarrawonga with the help of Victoria Police on Friday.
Four homes in the Jerilderie and Tocumwal areas were allegedly targeted in break-and-enters between April and June, prompting the MRPD to investigate the robberies and any potential links.
"Police were told jewellery worth in excess of $1 million was stolen from one of the homes," police said.
A home in the Myrtle Park area, between Finley and Deniliquin, was the subject of a search warrant earlier in June, with police allegedly uncovering power tools believed to be stolen.
Subsequent inquiries led to the arrest of a 32-year-old man at the intersection of Jerilderie and Bolton streets in Jerilderie around 9.30am on Friday.
According to police, a search of the man's vehicle uncovered a cattle prod that appeared to have been modified into a homemade stun device, a machete and stolen fuel, and he was taken to Deniliquin police station.
Later that day Victoria Police joined MRPD officers in executing a search warrant at a home just over the border at Yarrawonga.
Police allege they found jewellery believed to have been stolen from a Tocumwal address in the search, and the goods will now be the subject to forensic examination.
The 32-year-old man has been charged with aggravated break and enter and committing a serious indictable offence, five counts of having suspected stolen goods, four counts of disposing of property, and single charges of larceny and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
He remains in custody after being refused bail in an appearance at Albury Local Court on Friday. He is due to appear before the same court on August 9.
