Strong turnout at Shear for Cinny event at Morven to support the late Jacinta Beetson's family

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
June 14 2022 - 11:00pm
Shear for Cinny fundraiser to support family of Walbundrie car crash victim Jacinta Beetson.

Shearers from across the district came together to support one of their own.

