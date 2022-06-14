Shearers from across the district came together to support one of their own.
Jacinta Beetson certainly made an impression on all she met before her death in a car accident at Walbundrie this month and many were more than happy to give up their time on what would have been her 24th birthday.
More than 30 shearers and staff united for "Shear for Cinny" at Morven on Tuesday.
The aim of the event was to shear 2000 sheep and crutch a further 2300, with all involved donating their wages to Ms Beetson's family to help with funeral expenses.
It is expected the donation will reach more than $15,000 for the Thoona woman, who had only lived at Walbundrie the past six months.
Steve and Abby Talbot, of Talbot Shearing and Crutching Services, wanted to find a way to show their support and were blown away by the response.
"I don't think there could be anything worse than losing a child, so hopefully we can help with the costs for the funeral so the family doesn't have to worry about it," Mr Talbot said.
"We're just lucky we're in an industry where we can get everyone in to help out.
"She was such a great person and a hard worker. She never complained and you could send her to do any job and she was happy to do it."
Ms Talbot said it was great to see the shearing community unite for the cause.
"There's people from all around the shearing district that had met her once and loved her. They're here for her and for us and our teammates," she said.
"Everyone is running their own businesses, but it's really nice to see us all stick together at a time like this. They're all donating their time, no one is getting paid.
"It's really humbling to see the amount of people in there and there's people we didn't even know were coming."
Troy Brendel was among the first to teach Ms Beetson how to shear and she was very quick to impress him.
"She was pretty talented. She picked up the rouseabouting pretty quickly and then she had a go with a handpiece and it came pretty naturally to her," he said.
"She went to shearing school and went really well there. I think she could have gone a long way.
"She will be terribly missed. She brightened up the team a fair bit."
Matt Hourigan started working for the Talbots shortly after Ms Beetson joined and they bonded.
"She always had a smile on her face and would be up for a chat and a bit of banter," he said.
"She'd always sing along to the radio in the sheds and it would make your day got a lot quicker.
"She was a wool handler and she'd come up and do the last side of a sheep at the end of the day.
"She was pretty keen to get up and give the boys a run for their money."
Ms Talbot paid tribute to James and Simon Finlay from Finlay Family Pastoral for welcoming the shearers to their farm at Morven, TB Shearing supplies for the providing the singlets worn by all on the day, as well as Nicole Plemming for printing the designs, while Corowa Bakery donated food for the team for the event.
Several anonymous donations also came in to assist Ms Beetson's family.
Ms Beetson's funeral will be held at North East Funerals in Wangaratta on Wednesday at 1pm, followed by private cremation.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
