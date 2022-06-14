Police have issued a public appeal for help to find an elderly woman who was last seen at a Riverina home more than two weeks ago.
Barbara Wilson's family reported her missing to officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District on Tuesday after they were unable to locate the 83-year-old.
According to police, Barbara was last seen at a home on Celtis Place in Leeton on May 28.
Investigators and Barbara's family hold serious concerns for her welfare as she lives with dementia and requires regular medication.
Barbara is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 175 centimetres tall, of thin build, with short grey hair and blue eyes.
She wears glasses and also requires a frame or cane to assist her with walking.
Police have reason to believe Barbara may be driving a red Ford Falcon sedan with NSW registration QCR 094.
Anyone with information into Barbara's whereabouts is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
