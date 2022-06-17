Artists facilitate creativity Advertising Feature

The National Gallery in Canberra is gearing up to entertain children of all ages and their parents this school holidays inspired by the 4th National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony.

The gallery will be hosting two kids and families programs; Art Steps by Hayley Millar Baker and Art Together with Joel Bray.

Both programs are free but places are limited and bookings are essential.



Art Steps

Art Steps by Hayley Millar Baker is running from Saturday July 2 to Sunday July 17 from 10am to 1pm in the exhibition space.



"Art Steps by Hayley Millar Baker is an activity that looks at how our intuitions and imaginations take us to special places and people while we are dreaming," Head of National Learning Georgia Close said.



Engage with these themes through drawing and sharing with family and friends.

Gunditjmara and Djabwurrung artist Hayley Millar Baker's film Nyctinasty is part of the National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony.

Art Steps is a series of creative art making activities created by artists for children.

The activity space is open each morning during the winter school holidays.



Children of all ages are welcome and must be accompanied by a parent or carer.

Art Together



Art Together with Joel Bray is running for one day only on Sunday July 3 from 11.30am to 1pm in the James Fairfax Theatre.



"We are excited to welcome Ceremony artist Joel Bray back to the National Gallery for Art Together," Georgia said.

Dancer and choreographer Joel Bray leads playful games that challenge participants to move their bodies in different ways and connect with their surroundings, culminating in a performance.



Bray's video installation Giraaru Galing Gaanhagirri is also part of the National Indigenous Art Triennial: Ceremony.



Taking inspiration from this work, projection and sound will be used to create the Art Together performance.

Art Together is a series of creative artist-led programs that invite people of all ages to step into the world of an artist and make something through collaboration and participation.

This program is for children and their accompanying adult to do together.

Make the most of your visit to the National Gallery by exploring the rest of the gallery.

"While at the Gallery, take an adventure through the Sculpture Garden with our Art Trail," Georgia said.



"See works of art from around the world and create your own along the way."

