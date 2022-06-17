BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Situated high on the hill in Bourkelands and offering the most stunning views over Wagga's landscape, this exceptional home is all about family and lifestyle.
Built to the highest of standards, this home presents as though it belongs in the pages of a magazine.
The free-flowing design uses multiple living spaces to maximise family lifestyle.
The upper level of the home offers three separate living spaces.
There's a large formal lounge with modern window shutters at the front.
From here the layout flows through to the heart of the home with a stunning modern kitchen featuring stainless-steel appliances.
Overlooking the meals and family area is an interconnecting light-drenched sunroom showcasing the amazing elevated views.
"The multiple living areas flow seamlessly and work so well for a family, allowing separate zones for everyone," selling agent Shonna Meurant said.
The main bedroom is located at the front of the home and boasts plenty of storage in the walk-in robe while the adjoining ensuite is fresh and modern.
Three additional bedrooms are situated at the rear of the upper level, all with built-in robes, and the additional two bedrooms also capture the amazing elevated views.
The main bathroom, with bath and separate toilet, is located in a central position to the rear bedrooms.
With a tasteful modern colour scheme, the upper level also boasts under-floor gas heating, ducted evaporative cooling and split-system air conditioning ensuring year-round comfort.
"The lower level is a flexible space perfect for a multitude of uses such as a guest room, teenage retreat, office or just an extra space for a large family," Shonna said.
With a large rumpus room, huge bedroom with built-in robe, third toilet, air conditioning, laundry and an abundance of secure under-house storage, this space will be popular for families who need flexibility.
With so many features including a lower-level entertaining area, 6.5kW solar system, double lock-up garage, My Zone 3 climate control system, bluetooth speaker system, bespoke garage storage, garden sheds, and private low-maintenance grounds and gardens, this immaculate and well loved family home truly has it all.
