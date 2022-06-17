Rare opportunity in Turvey Park

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 1
Behind a stunning red brick fence is this adorable home boasting generous spaces and beautiful natural light.
This gorgeous home is presented like new with nothing to do but move in, unpack and enjoy.
As you enter the home through the stunning portico, you will note the high ceilings and stunning renovations throughout. A vast open-plan living and dining space provides a seamless flow through the home while the family room at the rear of the home provides plenty of space.
Cooking will never be a chore in the stunning gourmet kitchen, complete with stone benchtops, 900mm gas oven, dishwasher, built-in wine storage and pantry.
The home offers five or six bedrooms depending on how you structure your living. The main bedroom has a built-in cupboard, all freshly painted and brand new carpet.
The internal laundry provides additional bathroom facilities complete with toilet and shower.
A freestanding garage is currently offered as a studio with bathroom facilities and extra storage.
A slow-combustion wood fire, ducted cooling and gas bayonets have all seasons covered.
Outside offers a stunning alfresco area, complete with a sink, dishwasher and servery, overlooking the low maintenance gardens.
Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a classic-character home in Turvey Park.
