Temora's Damian Wells and Wagga's Kippy Langat have pulled off some amazing results at the Oceania Athletics Championships that were held in Mackay last week.
Wells finished first in the U20's Men's Hammer Throw with an incredible throw of 64.57m while Langat finished second in the U20's Men's Triple Jump.
Advertisement
Both Wells and Langat have been coached by Greg Wiencke, with the Temora track and field coach delighted with the performance of the two boys.
"They have both done an awesome job," Wiencke said.
"They have put the hard yards in and they are starting to come out on top."
The championships is the last major event for the season for the duo with this season being longer than usual due to a few delays before Christmas due to Covid.
Despite having their National Championships at the start of April, the pair have successfully returned to peak form to put in some solid performances.
"Damian has done amazing," Wiencke said.
"I think he has improved 14m over the season which is absolutely phenomenal."
Wells performance took the young athlete by surprise, with him doing battle with a lot of the same competitors at earlier events during the season.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
"It was way beyond my expectations," Wells said.
"I went in there and I was not seeded and not expected to win.
"But we put a lot of effort in and we worked on our game plan going into it and I executed it perfectly.
"I'm ecstatic with how everything went."
Wells has been under the watchful eye of throwing coach Ernie Shankleton who is based in Cowra, who has helped him prepare for the championships.
This has been the first time that Wells has had to prepare for a major event after taking a break during the same season.
Advertisement
"It was the first time that I have had to do that so it was a bit interesting," Wells said.
"I had to go back and rebuild a little bit but not too much that I wouldn't be able to freshen up enough.
So there was a bit of experimenting there, but I trusted the coach and the results speak for themselves."
Langat's result is extraordinary given he was battling an injury during the event.
"I'm very happy with my performance," he said.
Advertisement
"I knew that I'd be a pretty good chance for a medal but there wasn't too many expectations as I had injury problems coming in.
"So I was just thinking go out and do my best and see what I come away with."
Langat is still nursing a sore knee and is going to see a physio soon to get a diagnosis on the damage done.
"At the moment it is still quite sore," he said.
"I am going to see the physio soon but I think i have torn a tendon in my knee.
So it is not great at all."
Advertisement
Despite being hindered by injury, Langat is pleased with the result at the championships and the season as a whole.
"I am really happy with how it went especially under the circumstances," he said.
"It hasn't been a bad season but I feel I was capable of a lot more if I hadn't been injured.
"But I was still able to keep competing at a pretty high level which I am pretty happy about.
"I think the season was successful and there is a lot to build on for the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.