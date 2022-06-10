A Queen's Birthday long weekend police operation targeting safety around ski resorts has launched as generous snow kicks off a promising alpine season.
Additional police will be deployed to the Snowy Mountains region as part of operation 'Snow Safe', including general duties officers, traffic and highway patrol, licensing police and trained alpine operators.
The high visibility operation begins today in conjunction with the official NSW snow season, but Southern Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter said police will be targeting road safety, anti-social behaviour and personal safety the entire season.
"Our priority is to keep people safe - on the slopes, roads, licensed venues and out and about in the alpine region," he said. "Snowfield conditions can be more difficult to navigate so we'd like to remind everyone to prioritise safety on your journey - pay close attention to the roads, don't get distracted and slow down."
Deputy Premier, Minister for Regional NSW and Minister for Police Paul Toole has also reminded drivers travelling on busy roads to ski resorts this long weekend that double demerits are in place.
"It's important we remember to plan ahead and allow additional travel time because getting to your destination safely is everyone's responsibility," he said.
Wagga skiers can make the most of recent snowfall in surrounding resorts like Perisher, Falls Creek and Hotham, each between three-and-a-half and four-and-a-half hours drive away.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
