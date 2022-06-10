Touring regional NSW has never been easier for musicians thanks to the hard work of a well-known Wagga artist.
Phoebe Pinnock has spent the last two years with MusicNSW creating the 'The Regional Touring Network' which is a free-to-access and map-based tool allowing performers to plan their next tour at the click of a button.
Not only does Ms Pinnock hope that the website highlights the variety of music venues regional NSW has to offer, but encourages artists, most of who are self-managed, to actively approach businesses they wish to perform at.
"There are so many self-managed artists that can now go 'hey, I'm going to travel down to Melbourne, and Wagga is a perfect stop along the way'," she said.
"Or, you can look at creating tours that are just short trips. So you can do a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday run just throughout the Riverina... doing mini-tours like that is so easy to do, especially with musicians having additional jobs as well."
The 'Regional Touring Network' was created from MusicNSW research on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on live music and was supported by the MusicNSW's Regional Music Officer program.
Ms Pinnock finished up her three-year stint with the organisation following the launch of the website, hoping that artists and venues begin to take advantage of the tool.
"If people are interested to find out what venues are very close by, they can easily jump on the website and see all the venues," she said.
"Venues that are interested in signing up and having a profile on there can also get that information and submit to be a part of it as well."
One local business which has already begun advertising via the site is The Thirsty Crow on Fitzmaurice Street which regularly supports local and touring artists.
Bar manager Jack Sisson could not agree more that a tool like the 'Regional Touring Network' is key to the live music industry's post-pandemic recovery.
"Just having that available for the public now that we're coming back out of a very difficult couple of years with COVID is just fantastic," he said.
Hayley grew up in Carabost, 45 minutes south-east of Wagga. She graduated with a Bachelor of Journalism from the University of Wollongong in 2020 before launching her career at The Daily Advertiser. You can find her covering events, entertainment and human interest. Email: hayley.wilkinson@dailyadvertiser.com.au
