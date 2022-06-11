The Daily Advertiser

Local girl Karla Hillam to dazzle audiences in It Takes Two | From the Theatre

By Carissa Campbell
June 11 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DOUBLE THE FUN: It Takes Two stars Karla Hillam and Jonathon Guthrie-Jones.

Get ready to sing along to the music that you love, performed by a couple you will adore, when Karla Hillam returns to her hometown of Wagga for the Silver Circle concert, It Takes Two.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.