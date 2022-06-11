Local girl Karla Hillam to dazzle audiences in It Takes Two | From the Theatre

Get ready to sing along to the music that you love, performed by a couple you will adore, when Karla Hillam returns to her hometown of Wagga for the Silver Circle concert, It Takes Two.
Karla grew up in Wagga Wagga and, since leaving, has made a name for herself on hit TV shows such as Offspring, Wentworth and The Warriors, as well as her extensive performances on stage, including Practically Perfect, which was performed at the Civic Theatre in 2018. She stars alongside Jonathan Guthrie-Jones and they will perform their favourite duets live, right here in Wagga.
Advertisement
Born into a musical family, Jonathan has been a regular fixture of Melbourne's theatrical stages for nearly 20 years. In addition, he has toured Australia with hit shows Time Warp, Shake, Rattle & Roll and I Still Call Australia Home - The Peter Allen Story.
It Takes Two is on at the Civic Theatre on Wednesday, June 22, at 11am and features music from stage and screen and everything in-between with songs like Simply the Best, I Got You Babe, Shallow, Something Stupid, S' Wonderful, All I Ask Of You, Don't Go Breaking My Heart, Somewhere, The Prayer and many more delights.
Silver Circle concerts always take place during the day and are designed for people who don't like braving the cold and driving at night. Grab some friends and ensure you arrive early enough to enjoy the complimentary morning tea served before the show from 10am. Why not make a day of it and enjoy lunch together after the show?
Tickets are only $25 each, which makes this the perfect time to redeem any Service NSW Discover vouchers that you've got. Remember, these vouchers expire at the end of the month.
You'll have the time of your life as It Takes Two takes to the stage in Wagga, bringing you all the music that you know and love.
It Takes Two, starring Karla Hillam and Jonathon Guthrie-Jones, Wednesday, June 22, 11am.
You can find out more and book your tickets at www.civictheatre.com.au or contact the Box Office from 10am-4pm Monday to Friday on 6926 9688.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.