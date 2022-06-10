SOUTHERN INLAND five eighth Anthony Taylor is confident the pressure of continuing the side's dominant Brumbies Provincial Championship run won't be a factor at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
A strong side, dominated by Southern Inland Rugby Union heavyweights Wagga City and Ag College, will shoot for an 11th straight win against South Coast-Monaro.
Ag College playmaker Taylor will help spearhead the attack, in the Bathurst product's first SIRU season since making the switch from the Sydney suburban competition.
"There's a little bit of pressure internally (to continue the streak), we know South Coast-Monaro possess a big strong team as well," he said.
"But with a youthful and experienced squad, we're ready to go.
"I've found the competition really good. I said to the boys the other night it's probably the most I've ever enjoyed my rugby."
Taylor has been named vice captain of the side, under skipper Liam Krautz of CSU.
"Shock (at being selected) was probably the first thing that came to mind. I'm very privileged to get the honour, especially playing ten as well," he said.
"I'm confident I can fill the role with that experienced pack in front of me, which will make it easy for us back to do our job."
The team will be addressed by 2011 Southern Inland captain and vice captain Peter Armstrong and Mick Roche after their final training session on Friday.
Taylor said it was important for newcomers like himself to be aware of the history and pride the jersey represents.
"It's my first stint in the competition, so to see the pride they have in his comp is really important for some of us newer guys coming through," he said.
Taylor tipped Wagga City outside centre Noa Rabici to have a prominent role in their game plan on Saturday.
"Noa is a very dominant ball runner and getting as much ball as possible to him is one of my roles," he said.
"We will try and roll down the middle and creating that space out wide, that's what we'll go for."
Saturday's match kicks off at 3.30pm, after the women's clash at 1.45pm.
Southern Inland team: 1. Alex Meades (Ag College), 2. Adam Mokotupu (Wagga City), 3. Thomas Blanch (Wagga City), 4. Bernard Ricketts (Ag College), 5. Jacob Nielsen (Wagga City), 6. Andries De Meyer (Griffith), 7. Liam Krautz (c) (CSU), 8. Alex Farquhar (Ag College), 9. Joshua Gemmell (Waratahs), 10. Anthony Taylor (Ag College), 11. John Vakatalai (Wagga City), 12. Sam Carwadine (Ag College), 13. Noa Rabici (Wagga City), 14. Vincent Wise (Tumut), 15. Lachie Day (Waratahs); 16. Patrick Lemmich (Ag College), 17. Talilotu Uoifalelahi (Griffith), 18. Blake Theunissen (Griffith), 19. Tasman Kuhn (Ag College), 20. Connor Swann (Tumut), 21. Sam Trood (Wagga City), 22. Tully Macpherson-Peacock (Albury-Wodonga), 23. Max Gay (Ag College)
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
