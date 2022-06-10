Shim Jang Taekwondo had its biggest Riverina grading event last night since COVID-19, inviting Masters and Grandmasters to Wagga for the special night.
Shimjang Taekwondo is family martial art, a non-competitive self defence style founded by Master Les Hicks in the 1970's.
Advertisement
The night saw Master Carmen Rixon achieve her fifth Dan Blackbelt Master Instructor Promotion, with several other Riverina students also trying their hand at a promotion.
Grandmaster Nicholas Seedsman said they brought the delegation to the Riverina mostly to watch Master Rixon's grading, but also to support the Wagga area.
"Carmen actually started in Wagga in 2011," he said.
Master Rixon is also the instructor who established Shimjang in the Riverina area initially.
Master Rixon, now 31, said it has taken her 20 years to get to this point.
"It is a very big time commitment throughout your life," she said.
Master Rixon was introduced to martial arts through a high school friend who had been doing it for about six months.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"They brought me along to a class. I kept going and my friend continued for another six months and I continued for another 20 years," she said.
Master Rixon said while the art largely teaches family defence, it has set her up in a lot of other ways as well.
"It has set me up to be really determined and to have a lot of commitment, which is something this art takes a lot of, also confidence and respect, and being really disciplined which has gotten me a long way as well," she said.
The art is also challenging and testing on a physical level.
"I'm a firefighter now with Fire and Rescue Victoria and [Shim Jang Taekwondo] was one of the biggest reasons I was able to get into that job," she said.
Master Rixon said grading is not something a person ever gets used to.
"It was a bit nerve-wracking- you never get used to a rating. I think most of the nerve just came from seeing people I haven't seen in many years, I think I haven't seen Grandmaster Nick Seedsman in about three years," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.