The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Shim Jang Taekwondo hosts biggest Riverina grading event since COVID-19 in Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACTION SHOT: Master Carmen Rixon achieves her fifth Dan Blackbelt Master Instructor Promotion in Wagga. Picture: Taylor Dodge

Shim Jang Taekwondo had its biggest Riverina grading event last night since COVID-19, inviting Masters and Grandmasters to Wagga for the special night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.