Wagga City Wanderers midfielder Alvaro Kelechi says the general bye came at the perfect time for his team

By Matt Malone
Updated June 10 2022 - 12:10am, first published June 9 2022 - 12:30pm
HARD AT WORK: Wagga City Wanderers midfielder Alvaro Kelechi is confident they can bounce back, starting at home on Saturday against Weston Molonglo. Picture: Les Smith

Midfielder Alvaro Kelechi believe the week off came at the perfect time for Wagga City Wanderers as they prepare to get their season back on track with a long stretch at home.

