Midfielder Alvaro Kelechi believe the week off came at the perfect time for Wagga City Wanderers as they prepare to get their season back on track with a long stretch at home.
The Wanderers spent seven of the first eight weeks on the road and the tough period finished with a damning 8-0 loss to Canberra White Eagles.
A season that promised so much at the start is now at the crossroads, with the Wanderers in seventh spot with two wins and a draw from the opening eight rounds.
Last week was a general bye and Kelechi believes it was exactly what the Wanderers needed as they look to reset for the next stage of the season.
"Last game wasn't the best of games. It didn't really show what we're capable of," Kelechi said.
"Last week's break came at the right time because we just need to go back, have a reset, go back to basics, kick off again."
The Wanderers were missing a number of key players in the last-start 8-0 loss. They should all be back on deck for Saturday's home game against Weston Molonglo at Gissing Oval.
Kelechi said that will help the Wanderers bounce back.
"I think we can (bounce back). It's just a matter of how quickly can we forget last week and how quickly we can move on from that as well," he said.
"I think it's obviously still playing in a lot of our minds but we've got two training sessions to get back into it. I think we can.
"We were without five regular starters, which didn't help, so to have our regular starters back in the team should help.
"We should have most of them back. Maybe one or two might be on the bench because they might not be fully fit but just having them there gives us that extra bit of legs in the last 20 minutes, which we didn't have in the last game and I think we got caught out by that."
Kelechi, a defensive midfielder, is in his second season at Wanderers. He started out at Henwood Park upon moving to Wagga but is enjoying playing at a higher level in the CPL.
The 27-year-old is a big believer in what the Wanderers can achieve at their best.
"We just need to believe we can play football because we can and we showed that at the start of the season," he said.
"We haven't been outplayed, we've just been unlucky and that game on the weekend we just looked like we lacked confidence on the ball, in our teammates, and we could just not do the basics things right so again, just coming back to training, going back to the basics, getting those little touches right will obviously be a big boost for us.
"I'm looking forward to (Saturday). I think this weekend we will look back and go, you know what, this is a fresh start, it's a new week, new game, we can't underestimate Molongo, they're looking to bounce back so I think both teams will come in strong and hard looking to get those maximum points."
Kelechi is also looking forward to the support of a home crowd.
"Absolutely. I haven't been with the Wanderers for too long but I've heard that Gissing Oval is a fortress," he said.
"So I'm actually looking forward to having a run of games at home, which will obviously be a boost for us confidence wise, have the supporters at home, just having family there, backing you, supporting you, we don't have that when we go to Canberra so I think that also plays a part as well."
