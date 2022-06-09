A woman has sustained injuries to her arms and legs after she was hit by a car on a busy street in Wagga's CBD on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the incident on Berry Street, between the Wagga Marketplace and Aldi, about 5.30pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said two paramedic crews were dispatched following reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.
It is believed the car involved did not stop.
The spokesman said a woman, believed to be aged in her 70s, was treated by paramedics for possible arm and leg injuries.
Police were also on the scene and are investigating.
At least one lane in each direction was blocked by emergency vehicles as the woman was assessed.
She was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
