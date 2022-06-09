The Daily Advertiser
Woman, aged in her 70s, injured after being hit by car in Wagga's CBD

Andrew Pearson
Andrew Pearson
Updated June 9 2022 - 9:56pm, first published 8:15am
EMERGENCY: Police and paramedics on Wagga's Berry Street after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Thursday evening. Picture: Madeline Begley

A woman has sustained injuries to her arms and legs after she was hit by a car on a busy street in Wagga's CBD on Thursday afternoon.

