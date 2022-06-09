Two people trapped after vehicle rolls on Riverina highway

Three people have been assessed by paramedics and two taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Temora on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the crash site, on the Burley Griffin Way about three kilometres east of the town, just after 5pm.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said five paramedic road crews rushed to the scene, where the vehicle had gone off the side of the road and rolled.
A rescue helicopter was also initially called to assist but was subsequently stood down.
The spokesman said paramedics assessed three patients at the scene, including two people who were trapped for a short time.
The third person managed to get themselves out of the crashed vehicle.
The spokesman said two people were taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further assessment. They were listed as being in a stable condition.
One of those taken to hospital was a woman aged in her 70s who had sustained a head injury and was given pain relief.
The third person did not require hospitalisation.
Traffic on the highway was affected while emergency services were at the scene.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
