The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Two people trapped after single-vehicle rollover on Burley Griffin Way near Temora

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
Updated June 10 2022 - 2:15am, first published June 9 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two people trapped after vehicle rolls on Riverina highway

Three people have been assessed by paramedics and two taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Temora on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.