Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, June 10, 2022

June 9 2022 - 7:30pm
Letters: Grateful for Wagga Wagga Base Hospital staff's care

GRATEFUL FOR STAFF'S CARE

Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Ward 5 at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital for their recent care and support of our beloved dad, Stephen Little.

