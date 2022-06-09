The Daily Advertiser
Home/Comment and opinion
Subscriber

Enlighten for Equity: A community legacy of change

By Jenny Rolfe
June 9 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IMPORTANT: Messages about equity and equality, diversity and inclusion remind us everyone belongs. Picture: Shutterstock

Earlier this week, I had the privilege of attending the opening of the Enlighten for Equity sculptures within the Wagga Beach Riverside Precinct along the mighty Marrambidya Bila.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.