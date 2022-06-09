The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Museum of the Riverina purchases 'The Last Man on the Tichborne Jury' cartoon by George Cruikshank

Monty Jacka
By Monty Jacka
Updated June 9 2022 - 12:24pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ORIGINAL: Museum of the Riverina curator Michelle Maddison said 'The Last Man on the Tichborne Jury' will be the centrepiece of an upcoming exhibition on the famous mystery. Picture: Madeline Begley

An incredibly rare British artwork, believed to have been painted nearly 150 years ago, has become the centrepiece of a Wagga museum's collection after a lucky coincidence led to its discovery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monty Jacka

Monty Jacka

Journalist

Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.