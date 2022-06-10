Wagga's newest theatre company is aiming to become the region's only professional outfit as it prepares to put on its inaugural major production.
Started by CSU students and co-creative directors Jhi Rayner, Natasha Shimpf and Sally Jackson in November 2020, Freeroam aims to showcase and support local creative talent in Wagga and the Riverina.
According to Mr Rayner, its goal is to become the first professional theatre company in Wagga since the Riverina Theatre Company folded in 2009 after more than 30 years of operation.
"There really hasn't been a professional theatre scene here in Wagga since 2009," he said.
"So, we're particularly interested in having a useful approach to create professional work here in the region, encourage younger people like myself, younger creatives, to stay here, create work and establish their careers."
Mr Rayner envisions building Freeroam into a professional theatre company, one which can pay performers award rates, could take five to 10 years.
"And whilst we're still building up to that, the goal is to create something that is sufficient in the way that we can do that without reliance on grants," he said.
"Provide that opportunity here in Wagga without the need of extra funding and have a diverse income."
As a first milestone to achieving that goal, Freeroam's inaugural major local production Speaking in Tongues will play at the CSU Riverina Playhouse on 16 - 18 June.
Written by Andrew Bovell, directed by Mr Rayner himself and showcasing emerging, local artists, the three-act play follows the interweaving story lines of nine characters exploring the trials and tribulations of relationships.
"It's set around the backdrop of a mystery and we're doing it with a bit of a film noir vibe to it," Mr Rayner said.
Freeroam has tested the waters with smaller shows since its inception, like the entirely improvised TOME which toured to Brisbane as part of the Anywhere Festival.
"We've done smaller things around the region but this is our really big statement piece for our first ever season," Mr Rayner said.
"It's our first real chance to put on stuff specifically here for Wagga."
The company is planning to stage an adaption of Joan Lindsay's classic Australian novel Picnic at Hanging Rock later this year.
After his recent appointment as federal Minister for the Arts, Tony Burke pledged: "The nine-year political attack on the arts and entertainment sector is now over".
Former prime minister Scott Morrison re-shuffled the arts into the Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications portfolio in 2019, while current opposition leader Peter Dutton did not appoint a shadow Minister for the Arts.
Mr Rayner said he saw a lot of opportunity for local creative arts moving forward.
"[Tony Burke] put it very succinctly in that idea, because there was a massive dip in funding and it really showed," he said.
"Particularly in these companies that were going completely bust because the funding wasn't there.
"These were not just randoms, there were some big names."
Greg Pritchard, a board member for both Freeroam and Visual Arts Victoria, also saw the recent change of government as a positive for regional creatives.
"It is pretty exciting, in terms of the arts, the change of government ... the arts really suffered under COVID," he said.
"Artists got very little support as sole traders from the previous government during COVID.
"A lot of people think that if you're a good artist, you make money, but a lot of artists rely on funding to put projects together - theatre is a very expensive thing."
With years of experience in the arts, including as founder and current creative director of the Nati Frinj Festival in western Victoria, Mr Pritchard acknowledged the difficulty of Freeroam's ambitious plans.
"Box office is very rarely a sustaining thing in regional areas," he said.
"It's certainly hard when the culture of theatre in Wagga has taken a bit of a hit through the university withdrawing creative courses.
"It's a big, uphill road [Freeroam has] in front of them but they have a lot of support in the community, certainly from the board and they've been successful in getting some funding, so that's great."
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
